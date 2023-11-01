County Council Housing Disability sub group praised by Housing Minister

A sub category of Galway County Council’s Housing Disability Steering group has been praised by the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien at a seminar focusing on local government practices.

The Mental Health sub category is a partnership between the council and the HSE focusing on clients with additional needs looking to secure housing.

The category was one of seven projects nationally from local authorities to be featured at the National Oversight and Audit Commission’s seminar in Kilkenny Castle.

It focused on highlighting innovative practices at the local government level.