County Council grits on 1250km of roads since yesterday afternoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council crews have gritted approximately 1250 km of roads since yesterday afternoon.

As part of the Local Authority’s winter maintenance plan, crews have been busy gritting primary, secondary, regional and local roads across the County.

That’s according to the County Cathaoirleach James Charity who says the winter plan has kicked into gear in response to the freezing conditions over the past several days.

Councillor Charity says although significant work has been carried out to make key routes around the county as safe as possible for road users, it’s not possible to grit county Galway’s entire 6500 km road network.

He is urging motorists to keep safe and reduce speed to allow for the weather conditions this morning.