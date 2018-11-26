Current track
County Council gives go ahead for construction of 14 social houses in Roundstone

Written by on 26 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council today gave the planning go ahead for the building of 14 social houses in the village of Roundstone in Connemara.

The part 8 planning was approved at this afternoon’s monthly meeting for 12 two-bed houses and 2 three-bed houses.

The houses will be build adjacent to the site at Fairgreen in Roundstone where existing social houses are located.

Funding for the social housing development has been granted under Rebuilding Ireland.

GBFM News

