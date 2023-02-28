County Council facing recruitment crisis in planning section

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Galway County Council appears to be facing a recruitment crisis in its planning section.

The situation was laid bare at a meeting of all 39 councillors this week – where complaints were raised that councillors are being stonewalled with regards the planning process.

A number outlined their frustration about how calls are ignored, emails aren’t responded to and voicemails go unanswered.

It was revealed by senior management that there is a major recruitment and retention problem – and there’ll soon be a number of unfilled positions.

Councillor Tim Broderick is concerned that the lack of resources is impacting on planning enforcement.