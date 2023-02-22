County Council examining solution to accident black-spot on N83 near Tuam

Galway bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is looking at addressing an accident black-spot on the N83 between Tuam and Dunmore

At a meeting this week, it was confirmed to Councillor Joe Sheridan that a recent study on Tinkers Hill confirmed that a feasible scheme has been identified.

It was noted that although the corner is well-known locally for regular accidents, most are not recorded on the Garda Pulse system because they’re not being reported.

This makes it harder to secure funding for safety works, as there’s no official record of accidents having taken place.

Councillor Joe Sheridan says locals know the real story all too well.