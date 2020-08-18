County Council encouraged to commission local artists to enhance visual experience of M17

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Seán Canney is calling on the county council to use arts funding to enhance the visual experience of the M17/M18 motorway.

Deputy Canney says the local authority was allocated €64,000 under the Percent for Art Scheme in 2019 to enhance the route with artistic features.

He says the funding should be used to commission local artists to create artwork which would be displayed along the motorway.

The Percent Arts Scheme is designed to support artists and provide enhancements through public contracts.

Deputy Canney says it’s important that the motorway delivers an interesting and engaging experience for those who travel on it daily.