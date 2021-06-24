County Council drawing up plans to enhance Connemara bridges

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is in the process of drawing up a design plan for remedial and safety work on bridges which serve the districts of Lettermore and Lettermullen in Connemara.

At a meeting of the municipal district, Connemara County Councillors were told that the bridges are basically sound and that the remedial works are being scheduled for later this year.

They are the longest bridges in Connemara. DroicheadAnachMheáin, DroicheadCharraiganLogáin and DroichedChuigéil.

They link CeantarnanOileán – that is LeitirMóir and LeitirMealláin – to the mainland.

For some time past surface cracks and fissures in the structures have caused concern locally and CoisteBóithreChonamara have highlighted the issue.

Senior Council Engineer, Damian Mitchell, told Connemara Councillors that a report from Sandberg Consulting Engineers in London had shown that the bridges were basically sound.

However, certain elements of concern emerged about some locations and remedial works are to be carried out.

It was not clear from the meeting if traffic lights might be part of the plan or if weight limits might be considered.

Councillors are to meet members of the roads committee on the 5th of July but the Connemara Councillors Chairman, Séamus Walsh said the design plan would ultimately be a matter for the engineers and for the elected Councillors.