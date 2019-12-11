County council doubles insurance settlement payouts in 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway County Council has settled more in insurance claims in the first nine months of this year, than in all of 2018.

According to figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, the local authority doubled payouts to over 3.3 million euro in the first three quarters of the year.

That’s compared to a total of 1.6 million euro in all of 2018.

While the amounts paid out have doubled year on year, the number of cases settled have dropped by almost 150 from 250 claims in 2018 to 107 in 2019.