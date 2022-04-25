County Council criticised after cold water poured on plans for public park in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is facing criticism after cold water was recently poured on proposed plans for a public park at Oranhill in Oranmore.

Campaigners argue the amenity is badly needed, with up to 500 extra housing units either planned or in progress and the local population set to increase significantly.

They say there’s still nothing in the way of amenities – and had put forth a site owned by NAMA at Oranhill as the best location for the proposed public park.

However, at this month’s meeting of Galway County Council, councillors voted by majority to reverse an earlier decision to zone this site as recreation and amenity.

It was revealed the land had already been sold and there is live planning permission.

Councillor Martina Kinnane says Oranhill is not being developed in a proper or sustainable manner.

She spoke to us earlier today about the situation and what happens next.