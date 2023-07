Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has confirmed a new community playground is to be built in Claregalway.

The long sought development will be part of the planned Droim na Gaoithe affordable and social housing development at Lakeview Road.

Planning permission for the housing development will be sought from An Bord Pleanala in the coming weeks.

Councillor James Charity says the playground will be for the entire community