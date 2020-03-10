County Council clarifies why the 2006 outer bypass route was not selected

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has put forward the reasons why the 2006 Outer Bypass Route was not selected instead of the preferred Galway City Ring Road route.

Over the past three weeks of the oral hearing, there has been numerous submissions against the selected ring road route – with many adding that the 2006 route was preferable.

At this afternoon’s oral hearing session, ARUP consultants on behalf of the County Council explained why the 2006 route is not a viable option.

The route does not provide connectivity with the city to the degrees required to alleviate congestion sufficiently.

Because it is the longest route and would result in longer journeys with the highest carbon emissions during the operational phase, it was the least sustainable of the options studied.

It would not facilitate the delivery of the optimum intermodal transport solution and it has longer journey times and less relevant journey possibilities between east and west.

These are some of the reasons, given by Eileen McCarthy of ARUP consultants, why the 2006 Galway Outer Bypass Route was not selected.

Ms McCarthy added that the 2006 GCOB did not receive planning permission at the time, due to its potential impact on protected areas of Moycullen bog NHA and Lough Corrib.

The hearing was informed that it is recognised that the 2006 GCOB impacted fewer homeowners, communities and amenities, however, it did not meet the project objectives and has a number of shortcomings.

The oral hearing will enter its 12th day tomorrow morning.