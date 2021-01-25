County Council CEO expresses ‘deep regret’ over local authority links with Tuam mother and baby home

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A statement from Chief Executive of Galway County Council Kevin Kelly says it is appropriate and necessary that as civic leaders and citizens of this county and country, that we reflect and learn lessons from the clearly painful and distressing accounts previously shared with the council, and from the testimony of many survivors as has been detailed.

He adds ‘we acknowledge with deep regret that the relationship between this local authority and those entrusted to the care of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home has been broken due to our failings in the arrangements for their care’.

He concludes that today, he reaffirms the commitment and renewed determination of this local authority to continue its efforts to assist and support the survivors and all those with a personal connection to the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

He adds ‘No one can change the past; however, it is important that we accept and learn from it, acknowledge the sad and painful truth, the personal impact and heavy burden carried by survivors and humbly acknowledge our failings’.