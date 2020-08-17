County Council calls for supports for suckler beef sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is to write to government leaders – calling for supports to be put in place for the suckler beef sector.

Independent Cllr Geraldine Donohue proposed the move at a recent meeting of the local authority, which was passed.

The Council will ask the government to commit to developing a new agri-environmental scheme where a qualifying farmer could draw down payments equivalent to those under the old Rural Environmental Protection scheme.

The proposed scheme would also include an optional suckler cow welfare measure which would allow the farmer to draw down 300 euro per cow – up to a maximum of 17 cows.

Councillor Donohue says suckler farms face massive operational costs and this scheme would support their viability.

