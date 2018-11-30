Current track
County Council budget meeting postponed as Galway TDs fight to secure extra funding from Government

Written by on 30 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The annual budget meeting of the County Council has been postponed – as Galway’s Oireachtas members try to hammer out a better funding deal for the county.

Councillors had barely taken their seats at County Hall this afternoon when it was agreed the event would be put off.

It’s as a cross-party delegation of TDs is currently attempting to secure additional funding from Government for the local authority.

It’s long been argued that Galway is chronically under-funded, with one of the lowest per-capita allocations in the entire country.

Previously, an advisory group established by the Government on the possible amalgamation of the City and County Council also acknowledged funding issues.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 4…

