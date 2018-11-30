County Council budget meeting postponed as Galway TDs fight to secure extra funding from Government

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The annual budget meeting of the County Council has been postponed – as Galway’s Oireachtas members try to hammer out a better funding deal for the county.

Councillors had barely taken their seats at County Hall this afternoon when it was agreed the event would be put off.

It’s as a cross-party delegation of TDs is currently attempting to secure additional funding from Government for the local authority.

It’s long been argued that Galway is chronically under-funded, with one of the lowest per-capita allocations in the entire country.

Previously, an advisory group established by the Government on the possible amalgamation of the City and County Council also acknowledged funding issues.

