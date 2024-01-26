Galway Bay FM

County Council auditing graveyards to assess accessibility improvements

Galway County Council is auditing graveyards across the county to ensure they’re fully accessible.

At a meeting this week, Councillor Andrew Reddington said many are not wheelchair friendly, and local committees cannot afford improvement works.

He said they’re doing excellent work at upkeep, but they receive far too little funding to be able to undertake works like gate and path widening.

And Councillor Reddington was pleased to hear that an audit is underway.

