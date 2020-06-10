County Council approves 29 roads for local improvement scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has approved a priority list of 29 projects under the Local Improvement Scheme for roads that fall outside its jurisdiction.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney says the department has allocated almost 900 thousand euro to the local roads identified under the scheme.

A local contribution and supporting documentation for the proposed allocation must now be submitted to the Department of Rural and Community Development, before June 17th for the projects to proceed.

The LIS allows homes and farms on unadopted roads and boreens to receive funding for improvements.