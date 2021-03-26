County Council allocates €200,000 for Ballinasloe street enhancement works

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has allocated €200,000 for street enhancement works in Ballinalsoe town.

The investment covers 50% of the total cost of the street scape scheme, which is estimated at €400,000, with the remaining funds coming from close to 80 local businesses.

It comes as the Local Authority had initially planned to allocate €80,000 for the works, however, the investment was increased following representations from local business owners and elected representatives.

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten argues the funding will allow businesses to make a real difference to the appearance of the town.

He says it will also encourage families and businesses to locate themselves in Ballinalsoe and raise vital income for other local projects.

