County Council advancing plans for recycling centre in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is advancing plans to develop a major recycling centre in Gort.

There are currently three recycling centres in Galway – in Clifden, Ballinasloe and Tuam.

The local authority had recently considered a number of locations across Galway for a new civic amenity site.

It’s now settled on a site at Kinnincha Road in Gort as the most suitable location for a new centre, with a planning submission to be made shortly.

Fine Gael Councillor Joe Byrne says the new centre is welcome news for the Gort area – which has suffered badly from the scourge of illegal dumping….

Meanwhile, Loughrea Councillor Michael Mogie Maher says a surveyor assessed a number of potential sites before deciding on the Gort location.

But he says he’s hopeful a similar site could be established in Loughrea in the near future….

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…