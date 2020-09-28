County Council adopts strategy to better communicate with social housing tenants

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway County Council have adopted a strategy aimed at better communication with people living in its social housing estates throughout the County.

The strategy is aimed at supporting tenants and identifying issues and problems at an early stage.

Galway County Council’s Tenancy Sustainment Strategy lists anti-social behaviour, drug and alcohol dependency, rent arrears, mental health issues and domestic violence among the concern relating to social housing estates.

The Director of Services for Housing, Liam Hanrahan, stated that the Strategy adopted this week aimed to prevent problems and to initiate corrective and supportive action at an early stage.

A follow up anti-social behaviour strategy will be issued in November.

Councillors Joe Byrne and Colm Keaveney both stressed this was a supportive measure for tenants and that the next step was equally important in preventing undesirable behaviour in estates.

In a related announcement it was clarified that that Galway City Council will, in future, advise the County Council in advance of any plans it has to purchase houses for social housing purposes in the County area.

