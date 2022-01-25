County Chief says local authority underfunding remains priority issue as year begins

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Executive of Galway County Council says the local authority’s underfunding remains a priority issue as the year begins.

Jim Cullen told a meeting of the council this week that he has written to the Department since the budget was adopted.

Last month, a lowering of the rates burden on over 90% of commercial rate payers was among the adjustments to the €143m County Council Budget for 2022.

A commitment was also received that a full review of the financing for Galway County Council will be carried out at national level.

Jim Cullen said he would like to engage on a face to face basis at a meeting in Dublin when the opportunity arises, hopefully in the coming weeks.

He said he is going to continue to stoke the fire.

Councillor Eileen Mannion said it’s key that pressure continues to be applied…