Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

County Cathaoirleach Seán Ó Tuairisg decides not to run in upcoming local elections

Written by on 23 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Cathaoirleach Seán Ó Tuairisg has announced he will not run in the upcoming local elections.

The Connemara area Fianna Fail councillor has been a member of the county council since 2004.

He has been involved in politics since 1999 when he was elected to the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Councillor Ó Tuairisg told Galway Bay fm news, he has taken the decision to allow someone younger a chance to run and to spend more time with his family.

Hear Councillor Ó Tuairisg at 4….

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Galway 2020 announces new Chairperson as group responds to latest resignation

23 January 2019

0 0

360 thousand euro allocated to Galway festivals

23 January 2019

0 0

TD calls for clarity on future plan for five city houses purchased as cultural venues

23 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Walking in Autism’s shoes

Thumbnail
Previous post

A part-time Hairdresser is required in Claregalway

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend