County Cathaoirleach Peter Keaveney says he agrees with the logic of the Russian Ambassador being retained as he raises the Ukrainian flag at County Hall

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council has said today he agrees with the logic of the Russain Ambassador being retained in Ireland.

Cathaoirleach, Peter Keaveney represented the people of Galway today by raising the flag at County Hall, following a vote in favour of the gesture at this weeks County council meeting.

On Tuesday, the Mayor of Galway, Colette Connolly also raised a flag at City Hall.

At the event, Mayor Connolly pledged to keep the flag flying for the duration of the war.