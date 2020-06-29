County Cathaoirleach makes call for Independent TDs to address concerns over West’s exclusion from cabinet table

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The new Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council is calling for Independent TDs to oppose the west’s exclusion from the newly formed cabinet.

Independent Councillor James Charity says western Independent TDs need to hold an emergency meeting to formulate a regional response to the exclusion.

It comes as the new senior government positions were filled over the weekend, with no representative from west of Shannon being given a senior cabinet position.

Fine Gael Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton has been appointed as Super Junior Minister at the Department of Transport, while Fianna Fail Mayo Deputy Dara Calleary has been named Government Chief Whip.

