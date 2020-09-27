County Cathaoirleach appeals to Galway public to play part in avoiding Level 3 restrictions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Cathaoirleach Councillor James Charity is appealing to the Galway public to play their part in avoiding level 3 restrictions being imposed on the county.

Councillor Charity says he, alongside the Chief Executive of the County Council, has noticed the comments of both the Taoiseach and the Acting Chief Medical Officer in recent days on the potential for restrictions to be widened.

He says the significant additional impact that this would have is a cause of huge concern – but first and foremost must be the health and safety of all those living in Co. Galway.

Councillor Charity says he’s aware that many people are already going above and beyond to play their part – but we must all take extra steps in the fight against Covid-19.