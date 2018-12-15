Current track
County budget puts focus on upgrading three primary roads across Galway

Written by on 15 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Budget passed by county councillors this week contains proposals regarding efforts to develop three national secondary routes in various parts of the county.

According to the proposal, work is to begin on the realignment of the N67 between Ballinderreen and Kinvara in 2019.

It’s also proposed that work begin on a total upgrade of a section of the N59 from Maam Cross east to Bunnakill between April and June next year.

Consultants are to be employed in 2019 for the planning and design of work to be carried out on a section of the N63 from Liss to Abbeyknockmoy.

