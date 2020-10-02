County Board Chairman urges Galway GAA supporters to act responsibly ahead of major sporting weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Chairman of the Galway County Board has urged GAA supporters to behave responsibly over the coming days and strictly abide by Covid-19 restrictions.

This weekend will see 7 County Finals take place in football, hurling and camogie at grounds across the county.

Pat Kearney says fans attending the matches must wear masks to the games if medically possible.

The County Board Chairman says while supporter numbers at the matches will be limited, there’s still a severe risk of spreading the virus if the rules are not followed.