County areas to get 6 million euro for regeneration projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county area of Galway is to get 6 million euro for a wide range of regeneration projects.

Areas such as Athenry, Tuam, Gort, Dunmore and Kinvara are all set to benefit from allocations under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

Athenry will receive a grant of 3.5 million euro for the development of the BIA Innovator project and to establish Athenry as a food and tourism centre.

The grant will also provide for upgrades to Athenry Town Centre to create a new, dynamic, public realm.

The Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark in Clonbur has been awarded just under a million euro for its future development.

Half a million euro has been allocated to Galway County Council for street widening works at Bridge Street, Dunmore, while another €175,000 has been allocated to the council to develop a master plan for Tuam Town Centre, the Railway Station site, the Fire Station site and the Town Hall.

Coole Park Visitor Experience has been awarded a quarter of a million euro to progress its design to construction stage.

The proposed design for the Connemara Visitor Centre has been boosted by a grant of half a million.

Kinvara will receive 125 thousand euro to bring forward a full design for the implementation of its board walk project, which will provide access from the village to Dunguaire castle.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney says this vital funding will provide a major boost to the regeneration of our towns and villages.