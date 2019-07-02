County areas designated as rent pressure zones

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry/Oranmore and Gort/Kinvara have been designated as rent pressure zones.

With effect from today, rents cannot be increased in these areas and 17 others nationwide by more than 4 per cent per year.

This applies to new and existing tenancies.

The Residential Tenancies Act 2019 has also extended all existing Rent Pressure Zones such as Galway city, until 31st December 2021.

Nationally, the RTB Q1 2019 Rent Index shows the national standardised average rent is €1,169 per month.

In Galway city, the standardised average rents stood at €1,093 for Q1 2019.