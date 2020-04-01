Counting to resume for Seanad agricultural panel with Eugene Murphy set to take next seat

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

Counting will resume this morning for the Seanad’s Agricultural panel with outgoing Roscommon/Galway TD Eugene Murphy set to take the next seat.

The former Fianna Fail TD had secured 91,165 votes following the 15th count last evening.

Ballinasloe area Fine Gael councillor Aisling Dolan had also been vying for a seat on the agricultural panel but was eliminated following the 13th count after securing 54000 votes.

Four seats have been filled on the Agricultural panel so far.

Three Fianna Fail candidates were elected to the panel last night.

Paul Daly, Niall Blaney and Denis O’Donovan all exceeded the quota as well as Independent Victor Boyhan.

Eleven candidates from the ballot will be elected with the quota at over 94,000.

Ex-MEP Lynn Boylan is likely to win a seat for Sinn Féin, while former Junior Minister Michael D’Arcy looks set to become a Senator at the expense of his Fine Gael colleague Maria Byrne.

Labour is expected to win its first seat through Annie Hoey and the Green Party’s Pippa Hackett will retain her place in the Seanad.