9 March 2024
Counting is underway in Leisureland and Headford on referendum votes as early indications suggest defeat for both referendums
Counting is now underway in Leisureland and Headford on the two referendum votes that took place yesterday.
Voting was held in 207 polling stations in Galway West and 138 in Galway East
The count began this morning at 9am under Returning Officer Marian Chambers Higgins with two count centres in operation.
They are in Leisureland, the count centre for Galway West under Deputy Returning Officer Joe O’Neill and at Presentation College Headford for Galway East Deputy Returning Officer Derry Buckley.
Figures for Galway City and County released last night showed that 39.49% of the electorate cast their vote on average.
The highest turnout was in Kinvara at 45.45 with the lowest turnout in Castlegar at 30.9.
The Full Breakdown is…
|Polling Centre
|Total Poll
|8pm
|Close of Poll
|Percentage Turnout
|Galway West
|Clifden
|1669
|528
|610
|36.5
|Galway West
|Spiddal
|2287
|825
|959
|41.9
|Galway West
|Moycullen
|3428
|1312
|1499
|43.7
|Galway West
|Oranmore
|3229
|1137
|1324
|41.0
|Galway West
|Knocknacarra City West
|8521
|3468
|3787
|44.4
|Galway West
|Salthill St Endas
|4153
|1620
|1801
|43.4
|Galway West
|Salthill Taylors Hill
|4701
|1438
|1622
|34.5
|Galway West
|Renmore City East
|4653
|1421
|1592
|34.2
|Galway East
|Gort
|1974
|634
|712
|36.1
|Galway East
|Loughrea
|4917
|1458
|1701
|34.6
|Galway East
|Tuam
|6082
|2002
|2237
|36.8
|Galway East
|Athenry
|4320
|1601
|1857
|43.0
|Galway East
|Kinvara
|1541
|608
|699
|45.4
|Galway West
|Castlegar City East
|3548
|1023
|1098
|30.9
|Galway West
|Newcastle Rural East
|926
|372
|418
|45.1
|Galway West
|Bushypark City West
|3390
|1214
|1370
|40.4
The Galway outcomes will be announced along with the rest of the constituencies at the national count centre in Dublin later today.