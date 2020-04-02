Counting in Seanad election to resume with Galway hopefuls vying for seat on Industrial and Commercial panel

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad count is set to resume again this morning with three Galway hopefuls vying for a seat on the industrial and commercial panel.

Loughrea area Independent councillor Pat Hynes, Fianna Fail city councillor Ollie Crowe and Social Democrat’s Niall Ó Tuathail are all hoping to secure their place in the upper house.

At the close of counts last night, 33 of 60 seats had been filled.

The NUI panel of the Seanad Éireann election reached completion last night with Galway city native Alice Mary Higgins retaining her seat.

She joined Ahascragh native Rónán Mullen who was also re-elected yesterday.

On the Labour panel, Green party city councillor Pauline O’Reilly was deemed to be elected following the 17th count with 94,194 votes.

Earlier last evening outgoing Senator Gerard Craughwell was re-elected to the Labour panel following the 13th count with 95632 votes.

Former Galway West Fine Gael TD Sean Kyne was elected to the Cultural and Education panel on Tuesday, while former Roscommon Galway Fianna Fail TD Eugene Murphy was elected to the Agricultural panel yesterday.