Count set to resume in Seanad election with Galway Senator Sean Kyne in lead position

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Counting is set to resume later this hour (9.30am) to elect senators to the cultural and educational panel in the Seanad elections with Galway Senator Sean Kyne in lead position.

The count was suspended last night after the 13th count, with no candidate so far reaching the 188,000 quota.

Galway Fine Gael Senator Sean Kyne is leading on 180,000, followed in second place by his party colleague John McGahon on 175,000.

Sinn Fein’s Fintan Warfield on 157,000, Lisa Chambers of Fianna Fail on 144,000, and the Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh on 132,000 make up the top five.

There are five seats for up grabs on this panel.

Loughrea area Fine Gael councillor Michael Moegie Maher has been eliminated, as has Loughrea area Fianna Fail councillor Shane Curley.