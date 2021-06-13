Council’s refusal of plan for Kingston apartments appealed to An Bord Pleanála

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The City Council’s refusal of a proposal for 74 residential units in Kingston has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

City Planners turned down the application for the Knocknacarra based development at the end of March

The development led by Diagnostic Medical Imagine International Ltd sets out to demolish two existing houses and build three 4 to 5 story apartment blocks.

The plan also provided for a residents gym and a new vehicular entrance.

City planners refused the development at the end of March based on two main considerations.

One takes issue with the dispersal of traffic through alternate routes.

It’s stated the Garraí de Bruin route had not been demonstrated to be compliant with relevant guidelines or under the control or consent of the applicant.

It further stated that access arrangements for the Kingston Road route would not stand in the event of the exclusion of the connection through Garraí De Bruin.

Planners also stated that the applicant has failed to adequately demonstrate and provide consent and sufficient legal interest for the inclusion of lands forming part of the planning application.

The decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála with a decision expected at the end of August.