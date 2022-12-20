Councillors vote to form subcommittee for Park and Ride discussions 

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County councillors are looking to form a sub-committee to interact with the NTA on the development of Galway’s Park and Ride.

It transpired after a lively and jam-packed discussion following a presentation by the National Transport Authority at a recent council meeting.

Demand for talk-time was high, with some councillors feeling there was not enough time to ask questions and air opinions.

However, not all councillors agreed a sub-committee was necessary, but when put to a vote last evening, the motion to form a committee was approved by 18 for and 12 against.

Councillor Jimmy McClearn put forward the motion and says it’s clear the topic needs more space,