Councillors vote to approve €113m city budget for 2023

Galway Bay fm newsroom -Councillors have voted to approve a €113m budget for the city next year.

At last evening’s meeting of the City Council, there was unanimous agreement that it was an extremely positive and fair budget.

An amendment was proposed and passed last night that saw €650 thousand diverted primarily from the local authoritys electric vehicle allocation.

It was instead invested in a wide range of community allocations, including public lighting projects and floodlights at Pearse Stadium, a pregnancy loss garden and a study on tidal pools in Salthill.

Councillor Eddie Hoare says it’s a very fair budget and the money has been spread to every area of the city.

