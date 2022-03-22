Councillors vote in favour of proposal for 30k speed limit in city centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Councillors have voted in favour of a proposal to impose a 30 kilometre per hour speed limit in the city centre.

However, City CEO Brendan McGrath asked Councillors to hold off on the issue, for the moment, as he intended to put a report before them in relation to the proposal and its impact.

Councillor Owen Hanley stated that it is difficult to cycle in the city centre and that a 30-kilometre limit would go some way towards rectifying that issue.

In supporting the motion, Councillor Niall Murphy said that the change to slower city traffic is happening across Europe.

A number of councillors asked what was meant by the term city centre and Councillor Frank Fahy argued a move to 30 kilometres was unenforceable.

Council Director of Services, Uinsinn Finn explained that the city centre in this case meant an area from Lough Atalia road as far as Wolf Tone Bridge, and extending to the Crescent and on to Newcastle.

He said reviews of speed limits were generally taken in the whole area of a council’s remit and not section by section.

The motion for the lower speed limit was carried by eight votes to six.

City Council CEO, Brendan McGrath said such a change was not in this year’s work programme and he would prepare a report on the matter.