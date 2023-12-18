Galway Bay FM

18 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Councillors vote in favour of leasing land for modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe

Share story:
Councillors vote in favour of leasing land for modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe

County councillors have today voted unanimously in favour of leasing land in Ballinasloe for modular homes for Ukrainian refugees.

The land at Poolboy was originally earmarked for 92 homes, but was revised down to 64 two-bedroom modular homes, each for a maximum of 2 adults and 2 children.

During today’s council meeting, Ballinasloe councillors were praised for their work and engagement during the process, with some members calling on the Government to provide adequate consultation for similar plans throughout the country.

It is anticipated that the lease, which has been approved for a maximum period of 3 years, will be agreed and signed in January 2024.

Ballinasloe Cathaoirleach Declan Geraghty says the plans show that consultation and engagement is key:

 

 

 

Share story:

Counterfeit Hurling and Camogie Helmets are dangerous, warn CCPC and GAA

The CCPC is issuing an urgent warning to Hurling and Camogie players to cease use of all ‘Gola’ branded helmets immediately. Often sold via online mar...

Staff moving in to €5.5 million OPW offices in Headford

Staff are starting to move in to the new €5.5 million OPW offices in Headford. The investment included an extension to the building and a refurbishment....

UHG is country's second most overcrowded hospital today

UHG is the country’s second most overcrowded hospital today. Nationally, 545 people are waiting for beds. INMO figures show 410 admitted patients ar...

National Peatland Excellence Centre to be established at University of Galway

The University of Galway has announced plans to establish a National Peatland Centre of Excellence. The centre will focus on national and global challenge...