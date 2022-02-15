Councillors vote by 13 to 4 to revoke resolution for planned temporary Salthill cycleway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have voted by 13 votes to four to revoke a resolution passed last September which would have brought a temporary cycleway to Salthill from March.

The vote followed a fraught debate at City Hall last evening with over four hours of discussion.

Social Democrats councillor Owen Hanley, Green councillors Martina O’ Connor and Niall Murphy, and Mayor Colette Connolly voted against the motion to revoke the September resolution.

Fianna Fail councillor Peter Keane said he brought the motion to revoke the resolution given the forecasted impact on key areas such as traffic, parking, business, residents and vital blue light services.

Hundreds of cyclists made their way to Salthill on Sunday prior to Monday’s meeting in a bid to show their support for the controversial temporary plan.

Following last night’s vote it was agreed the cycleway would feature as an agenda item at the March meeting of the council.

Councillor Keane says there are many who have a preference for a more permanent solution such as a sea-side solution which would be off-road and has been detailed in a report commissioned in 2016.

Mayor Colette Connolly argues the decision to revoke is a retrograde step…

