Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local councillors are urging Irish Water to revert back to using the Loughrea Lake as the area’s water source.

Irish Water moved away from the use of the lake, and are currently using Luimnagh as the area’s water source.

Councillor Moegie Maher put forward the proposal, citing that the change is resulting in more lead in the water.

Councillor Maher says the lake is a perfectly good source, and the old system must be brought back until the piping is changed: