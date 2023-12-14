Galway Bay FM

Councillors to vote on leasing Ballinasloe land for modular homes for Ukrainian refugees

County Councillors are to vote on Monday on leasing land in Ballinasloe for modular homes for Ukrainian refugees.

The land at Poolboy was originally earmarked for 92 homes – but following discussions with local councillors this has been revised downwards.

There would now be 64 two-bedroom modular homes, each for a maximum of 2 adults and 2 children.

But a majority vote from all 39 councillors on Monday is needed for the project to move forward.

Ballinasloe Cathaoirleach, Councillor Declan Geraghty, says local councillors are in full agreement on the issue.

