Councillors to vote on €113m city budget for 2023

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- City Councillors are to vote this evening on Galway City Council’s budget of €113m for 2023

The figure represents a sizeable increase of almost €10m on the figure for this year.

The annual budget covers all public services and maintenance across the city, including the provision of social housing and recreation and amenity facilities.

The local authority says housing is a key priority area, which will account for 11 percent of the spending.

Councillors will vote on the 2023 budget at a meeting at the Galmont Hotel this evening, and it’s expected it will be passed without issue.