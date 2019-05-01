Councillors to urge Gaeltacht Minister to consider legislation amendment for bilingual motorway signage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County councillors are to urge the Gaeltacht Minister to consider an amendment to the law which would allow for bilingual signage on motorways.

The matter was raised at this week’s meeting where members pointed out that the absence of motorway signage to various districts in north Galway is leading motorists to places well removed from their destination.

Councillor Peter Roche said that some people heading for areas such as Corofin, Abbeyknockmoy, Moylough and Mountbellew sometimes finally end up in Tuam, a good number of miles away.

He said Transport Infrastructure Ireland is not yet acceding to requests that are ongoing over the past 3 years to have towns and villages in north Galway named at the right locations on the motorway.

Meanwhile there is a directional sign at the exit for Claregalway at Glenascaul.

However, it reads Baile Cláir in keeping with the law as Claregalway is officially in the Gaeltacht.

Malachy Noone said the situation is ridiculous as people expect a Claregalway sign and sometimes wind up far from their destination.

James Charity said it required a simple amendment to the law to ensure that the place name was in English and Irish.

Councillor Jim Cuddy has a similar view and a request for this amendment is to be sent to Gaeltacht Minister, Sean Kyne.

