Galway Bay FM

6 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Councillors to request major funding from NTA for city footpath works

Share story:
Councillors to request major funding from NTA for city footpath works

Councillors are set to inform the NTA of the €100m needed to upgrade and construct footpaths across Galway city.

A recent meeting of the City Central area heard that local funding is very limited in this regard, which prompted a proposal to bring the issue to the NTA next week.

Councillor Eddie Hoare has said that for many roads, money is the only obstacle as many landowners are largely on board with upgrade works.

Fine Gael Councillor Hoare says footpaths are needed on more roads across the city, not only for safety, but for access to bus routes:

Share story:

University of Galway hosts Sir Peter Freyer Surgical Symposium

The University of Galway is hosting the largest Surgical Conference in Ireland this weekend – the Sir Peter Freyer Symposium The event, hosted by Pr...

200 supercars to arrive in Salthill tomorrow for the Cannonball run

200 supercars are to arrive in Salthill tomorrow for the Cannonball run It’s the largest organised roadtrip in Europe featuring Ferrari, Lamborghini...

Construction underway on 345-bed student accommodation on Queen Street in city

Construction is underway on a new 345-bed purpose-built student accommodation at Queen Street in Galway City. The project, which was granted an extension ...

Gaillimh le Gaeilge and Lorg Media shortlisted for tonight's Digital Media Awards

Gaillimh le Gaeilge and Lorg Media have been shortlisted for tonight’s Digital Media Awards. Gaillimh le Gaeilge is a finalist in the Best Native Ca...