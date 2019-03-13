Councillors to quiz IDA Ireland officials during visit to council chamber

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Officials from IDA Ireland are expected to attend a meeting of the county council in April or May to discuss plans for regional development.

This follows a motion raised by Councillor Jim Cuddy stating that more effort is needed to attract large businesses to towns across the county.

The Independent councillor says there are sufficent facilities in the county to support new industry and cited examples such as broadband services and developed road networks.

