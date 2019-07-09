Councillors support proposal for new cemetery on east side of city

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

City councillors are supporting the proposed development of a new cemetery for the east side of the city.

The council-owned site for the new cemetery is located close to the Connacht Hotel on the Old Dublin Road and is expected to facilitate up to 1 thousand plots.

A meeting of the local authority last evening heard that the site was one of only two sites out of 41 sites assessed, that met the basic criteria for a burial ground.

