20 December 2023

Councillors promised full transparency on festival income at Galway Airport site

Galway County Councillors have been promised full transparency in relation to the income brought in by next year’s gigs at the Galway Airport.

Several concerts are planned for a summer festival in 2024, which has been a hot topic of discussion at both city and county council meetings, as it is jointly owned by them.

Councillors were informed that any costs incurred from the formation of a masterplan for the site would be split evenly between both councils.

Independent Councillor Jim Cuddy says councillors are keen to be kept in the loop when it comes to the site’s finances:

