Councillors pledge action at meeting on future of Arrabawn Dairies in Kilconnell

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Ballinasloe councillors have pledged action at an emergency meeting held today to discuss the future of Arrabawn Dairies in Kilconnell.

The board voted to sell the business last week, and Arrabawn confirmed roughly 110 staff will be transferred with the sale, which does not include the physical plant.

They’ll write to stakeholders, including Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, to ensure there is a co-ordinated campaign that thoroughly examines all options.

Cathaoirleach Evelyn Parsons, explained that councillors are vowing to lead a targeted campaign, to find an alternative use for the site and preserve jobs:

