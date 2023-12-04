Galway Bay FM

4 December 2023

Councillors pass largest ever budget of €173m for running of County Galway next year

Councillors have voted this afternoon to approve the largest ever budget for the running of County Galway next year.

The budget for 2024 is €173m – compared to around €158m for this year.

That means there’ll be more investment in areas like roads, social and affordable housing, and capital projects in towns and villages.

David Nevin spoke to Cathaoirleach Councillor Liam Carroll who says there will still be some challenges – but it’s a great story for the county, and every area can expect to benefit.

Meanwhile Councillor Shane Curley told me the planned increase in capital spending next year is hugely important.

