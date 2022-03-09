Councillors hear clearance for use of CCTV for illegal dumping expected soon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway County Councillor has said that dealing effectively with illegal dumping is almost impossible without the re-introduction of CCTV camera systems.

Tuam area councillor Pete Roche was speaking at this week’s meeting of Galway County Council.

Councillor Roche referred to a situation in Tuam town where four lorry loads of various dumped materials had to be removed from the back of a house.

He said that the items dumped had come from a housing estate and that the removal cost would have been €250 per tonne.

Councillor Pete Roche also drew attention to the situation at the Abbeyknockmoy Bog which, he said, was another hotspot for illegal dumping.

He said CCTV cameras are redundant at both ends of the bog for the past four years as it is not permitted to operate them.

Councillor Roche said there is no valid reason as to why the Dáil and Seanad could not give clearance for the use of CCTV.

Closed circuit television cameras had been in use in the county but then discontinued due to GDPR and privacy rights.

In reply to the debate on litter and dumping, Council CEO, Jim Cullen said clearance for the use of CCTV cameras is expected in the second quarter of this year.