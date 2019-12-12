Councillors fight to ensure Galway Flying Club is consulted in plans for Carnmore site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have been fighting for Galway Flying Club to remain at Galway Airport with a feasability study examining the future of the site to be undertaken next year

Councillor Frank Fahey’s motion presented at this week’s meeting to ensure the club is included in any consultations about the site’s long term plans was passed unanimously.

It came as the Flying Club’s licence was renewed for the coming year.

In relation to speculation that the Fire Service could be re-located to the airport site Acting Director of Services Dermot Mahon ruled this out

Mr Mahon explained a number of new locations for the service have been proposed but they do not include the airport site.

Councillor Frank Fahey says next year's feasability study is very important